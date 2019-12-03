For Man United, a ‘closed chapter’ marks the beginning of new lesson

London: Jose Mourinho says his time at Manchester United is "a closed chapter" and he is only interested in beating them when he takes his in-form Tottenham side to Old Trafford on Thursday.

It is the new Tottenham manager's first return to the touchline at United's home ground since his sacking by the club last December.

While his predecessor, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is entering the venue without any “fear”.

Certainly, Solskjaer is under increasing pressure, with United ninth in the Premier League, 22 points behind leaders Liverpool and eight off a top-four spot as they prepare for Wednesday's match against Tottenham.

Spurs turned to Mourinho after dismissing Mauricio Pochettino last month, while Arsenal and Watford have subsequently sacked Unai Emery and Quique Sanchez Flores.

But, Solskjaer says he does not fear for his future as Manchester United manager despite a spate of Premier League sackings.

"No, it doesn't make me more concerned," Solskjaer said at his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

"I'm just focusing on my job and that's just doing as well as I can, and look forward to the next game, and look long-term, plan things with board.

"It's that time of year. It's never nice to see your colleagues lose your jobs -- three in a very short space of time.

"It's a game of margins," he added. "Sometimes you have luck, sometimes you don't, but it doesn't make me any more concerned that it's December.

"I'm good, absolutely no problem. Sometimes you laugh when you read stories about what I've said and stuff, at least I know the sources are just made up, blatant lies."

While Mourinho, still looked excited to return back to Old Trafford with a new team. "I feel good, I like to play big matches, I like to play against the best teams and go back to a place where I was happy. I have a great relationship with the Manchester United supporters. I went back as a pundit and I was humbled by such a beautiful reception. Tomorrow I go back as the coach of the team that will try and beat Manchester United.

"I understand that what they want is the exact opposite of what I want. Of course during the match I expect them to forget me."

Reports say Spurs midfielder Christian Eriksen has refused to sign a new deal with the club, while there has been speculation over the futures of Belgian defenders Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen.

Mourinho said he was speaking with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy about the contract issues but refused to be drawn on the details.

"I'm not going to discuss these individual things," he said. "If I tell you that I didn't speak with Mr (Daniel) Levy about Eriksen, Alderweireld and Vertonghen, I would be lying. So, yes I'm speaking with Mr Levy about it."

"The important thing, really, is (they are) great professionals, big relationship with Tottenham, amazing understanding of what the club is and what we need from them," he added.