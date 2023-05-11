'For carrying my dream as your own': Virat Kohli's post of gratitude for childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma

Virat Kohli, the Indian and Royal Challengers Bangalore cricketer, is widely regarded as one of the most influential names in world cricket. Having made his international debut in 2008, Kohli has established himself as one of the greatest batters to have played the game. The 34-year-old played his first match for Team India on August 18, 2008, in an ODI against Sri Lanka. While he made his T20I debut on June 12, 2010, his first Test appearance came a year later.

Despite Kohli's dedication towards fitness being a significant factor behind his longevity, he has often given credit to his childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, for helping him achieve his goals. On Thursday, Kohli reiterated the same in an Instagram post.

"For some, sport will always come second so I feel it's very important to celebrate those who believed in you from day one. I am forever grateful to Rajkumar sir who has not just been a coach to me, but also a mentor who has supported me throughout my journey. I was just a boy who dared to dream but it was your belief that helped me don the Indian jersey 15 years ago. For every bit of advice, every batting lesson, every smack on my head, every pat on my back and for carrying my dream as your own, I want to thank you," Kohli captioned the post.



Before RCB's match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Kohli paid his respects to Rajkumar Sharma by touching his feet. Kohli has often acknowledged the role of Sharma, his childhood coach, in his success.

Kohli's current form in the IPL is impressive, with 420 runs in 11 matches at an average of 42.00 and a strike rate of 133.75.