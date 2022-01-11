World's oldest footballer, Kazuyoshi Miura, signs up for a new club

World's oldest professional football player, Kazuyoshi Miura, will continue playing for one more year after he was signed up by Suzuka Point Getters on Tuesday. The team is managed by his brother.

Miura admitted that he had offers from several clubs around Japan as well as overseas after his departure from top-flight side Yokohama FC in the J-League, but chose to reunite with family in what will be the 15th club of his career

👑 King Kazu on the move!



🇯🇵 Kazuyoshi Miura, who turns 5️⃣5️⃣ in February, leaves Yokohama FC & signs for Suzuka Point Getters! 😍 pic.twitter.com/CPQs1Z4wQy — AFC (@theafcdotcom) January 11, 2022

The forward turns 55 next month and has expressed desire to continue playing till the age of 60, which would mean more than 40 years of professional football.

Miura was one of the marquee players in Japanese football after the launch of the J-League in 1993, leading his side Verdy Kawasaki to two league titles and score over 100 goals for the club. The 54-year-old also made 89 appearances for his national side and is the country's second-highest all-time scorer with 55 goals.

