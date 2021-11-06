'We're Manchester United, we're the No. 1 club in Manchester', says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took a jab at Manchester City, claiming they will never be as big as the Red Devils.

Asked if Man City could ever eclipse United, the Norwegian manager, speaking to the Mirror, said," “No, I can't see it.

"You have to have respect for what they've done in the last 10 years, even more so in the last four or five, with how dominant they've been in England and in Europe. But we're Manchester United, we're always going to come back. I think we're the No.1 club in Manchester and that also probably means in the world.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Manchester City has dominated England in recent times, bagging five titles in the last 10 years.

Manchester United haven't won the league since 2013 in Sir Alex Ferguson's final season at the club.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 05:43 PM IST