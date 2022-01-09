e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra logs 44,388 new COVID-19 cases, 207 of Omicron variant
Football

Updated on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 08:26 PM IST

Watch: Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune set to host AFC Women's Asia Cup

FPJ Web Desk
Indian women's football team. | Photo: Twitter

The AFC Women's Asian Cup, to be hosted in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune, will kickoff on January 20 with China taking on Chinese Taipei in Mumbai, followed by India taking on Iran in Navi Mumbai.

The preparation ahead of the tournament is in full swing in these three cities, as seen in the video by Om Prakash Bakoria, Commissioner of Sports, Maharashtra.

The 12-team tournament will be held behind closed doors owing to Covid-19. All four teams playing on the opening day are in Group A.

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 08:26 PM IST
