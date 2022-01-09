Watch: Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune set to host AFC Women's Asia Cup

The AFC Women's Asian Cup, to be hosted in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune, will kickoff on January 20 with China taking on Chinese Taipei in Mumbai, followed by India taking on Iran in Navi Mumbai.

The preparation ahead of the tournament is in full swing in these three cities, as seen in the video by Om Prakash Bakoria, Commissioner of Sports, Maharashtra.

Preps for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup going on at Pune!



Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune all set to host games safely for the teams and although without crowds currently. @theafcdotcom @IndianFootball https://t.co/9BOLOn8HHU — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) January 9, 2022

The 12-team tournament will be held behind closed doors owing to Covid-19. All four teams playing on the opening day are in Group A.

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 08:26 PM IST