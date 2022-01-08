VAR to make its debut in India from the quarterfinals of AFC Women's Asian Cup

Video Assistant Referee (VAR), football's video reference and decision review system, will be making its debut in India from the quarter-finals stage of the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022, starting from January 20.

The Continental competition will be played at three venues in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune and will see the VAR making its tournament debut from January 30 onwards.

The technology will be used till the final on February 6 across the two venues for the knockout stages -- DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai and the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

Preparations for installation and setup of the technology have already begun in the respective venues. Apart from the stadiums on match-days, the referees' training sites will be equipped with a similar VAR setup and simulators will also be made available to the referees in their hotel, the local organising committee informed on Saturday.

The AFC is working towards ensuring the highest standards of refereeing at the tournament with multiple technical tests being performed at the stadiums and training sites before the VAR is officially introduced in the country, it said.

At the AFC Women's Asian Cup, six dedicated video match officials will have access to seven different live camera feeds to inspect every action on the field.

There are four categories of decisions that VAR can review - Goal/no goal, Penalty/no penalty, Direct red card, and Mistaken identity in awarding a red or yellow card. The VAR match official and the on-field referee will work in tandem to make the aforementioned category of decisions wherein either the VAR or the on-field referee can initiate a review. Upon review, the VAR can recommend the on-field referee to overturn their decision in case a clear and obvious error has been spotted.

Alternatively, the on-field referee may choose to conduct an On-Field Review (OFR) by halting the game and reviewing footage from the screen which will be installed in the Referee Review Area behind the fourth official's bench, just outside the touchline of the playing pitch. At all times, the on-field referee can ignore the advice from the VAR.

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 05:41 PM IST