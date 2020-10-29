UEFA Champions League: Top stats from Manchester United’s 5-0 demolition of RB Leipzig

Marcus Rashford almost emulated his manager last night, and would’ve, if he didn’t channel his inner Brother Teresa to let Anthony Martial take the penalty when he was on a hat-trick. It was an indicator of a turnaround for Ole’s team after they the 6-1 humiliation at the hands of ‘It’s Tottenham, Lads’. Since that match, United have beaten Newcastle United 4-1, PSG 2-1, drawn 0-0 with Chelsea and thumped RB Leipzig 5-0

The first goal came from a brilliant Paul Pogba ball to Mason Greenwood who finished with aplomb like he had done it a hundred times before. It was his first Champions League goal.

The second came after Marcus Rashford was wrongly judged offside by the linesman but the Red Devil ignored him – treating him like a Twitter troll who had accused him of virtue-signalling – before putting the ball past the keeper. The third goal came from a gorgeous Fred tackle which Rashford picked up and put past the keeper with a firm shot.

The fourth came when Martial was brought down in the box. Instead of taking the ball to finish his hat-trick, Rashford passed on the ball to Martial who didn’t miss.

The fifth came when Martial teed off his teammate who thumped it past the keeper. It was a glorious night for Ole and his boys who have now beaten last season’s semi-finalists and finalist with dominant performances.

Rashford revealed that he and Bruno Fernandes has been asked by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to ‘up the tempo’ which they did in tremendous fashion when they came on.