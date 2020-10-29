UEFA Champions League: Top stats from Manchester United’s 5-0 demolition of RB Leipzig

Marcus Rashford took a break from humiliating Tory MPs on Twitter to put RB Leipzig to the sword at Old Trafford on Wednesday night to become the fifth United player to score a hat-trick in the Champions League. He also became the first United player since his manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who came on as a substitute against Nottingham Forest in 1999 and scored four goals in ten minutes.
Legend goes that the super-sub had been asked to ‘keep the ball as United were winning 4-1’. He didn’t follow instructions, in the process becoming the first and only Premier League player to score four goals as a substitute.
Marcus Rashford almost emulated his manager last night, and would’ve, if he didn’t channel his inner Brother Teresa to let Anthony Martial take the penalty when he was on a hat-trick. It was an indicator of a turnaround for Ole’s team after they the 6-1 humiliation at the hands of ‘It’s Tottenham, Lads’. Since that match, United have beaten Newcastle United 4-1, PSG 2-1, drawn 0-0 with Chelsea and thumped RB Leipzig 5-0
The first goal came from a brilliant Paul Pogba ball to Mason Greenwood who finished with aplomb like he had done it a hundred times before. It was his first Champions League goal.
The second came after Marcus Rashford was wrongly judged offside by the linesman but the Red Devil ignored him – treating him like a Twitter troll who had accused him of virtue-signalling – before putting the ball past the keeper. The third goal came from a gorgeous Fred tackle which Rashford picked up and put past the keeper with a firm shot.
The fourth came when Martial was brought down in the box. Instead of taking the ball to finish his hat-trick, Rashford passed on the ball to Martial who didn’t miss.
The fifth came when Martial teed off his teammate who thumped it past the keeper. It was a glorious night for Ole and his boys who have now beaten last season’s semi-finalists and finalist with dominant performances.
Rashford revealed that he and Bruno Fernandes has been asked by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to ‘up the tempo’ which they did in tremendous fashion when they came on.
Here are some stats from United’s dominant night at Old Trafford:
- United have conceded two goals and scored 11 since the hammering by Tottenham.
- Rashford became the fifth Man Utd player to score a hat-trick in Europe’s premier competition. The ones to do so before were Andy Cole (twice), Wayne Rooney (on his debut), Michael Owen and Robin Van Persie.
- Bruno Fernandes has been involved in 8 goals (four goals, four assists) in his last 8 appearances.
- This was RB Leipzig’s worst performance in Europe.
- Marcus Rashford is the second United player to score a hat-trick after coming on as a sub after his manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
- This is the first time United have back-to-back wins in the Champions League since 2013.
- This is United’s biggest victory in Europe since 2013 when they put five past Bayer Leverkusen.
- Bruno Fernandes has the most assists under Ole’s reign, despite making his debut in February 2020.
- Only Brian Kidd and Wayne Rooney were younger than Mason Greenwood when scoring in the Champions League.
- Greenwood has six goals in Europe, same as Rashford, which is the highest by an English teenager.
- Rashford’s treble in 27 minutes is the fastest hat-trick scored in Champions League.
- Rashford became the fifth player in Champions League to score a hat-trick as a substitute. He took the least time to do so.
