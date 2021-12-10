U-17 World Cup: 16-year-old Mumbai girl Bhumika Mane called up to India camp

Three days after turning 16, footballer Bhumika Mane received the best present she could have hoped for.

The striker got a call up from All India Football Association to join the National Coaching Camp in preparation for the Indian team for the forthcoming FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup to be hosted by India in 2022. The camp commences from December 10 in Jamshedpur.

Bhumika is the only one from Maharashtra to be in the 35-member National camp. “I was pleasantly surprised and believe it was like my perfect birthday gift. I have always done my best for Mumbai and Maharashtra in the sub-junior and junior National Championships and I was quite confident of being included in the probable list,” said Bhumika.

Representing Canossa High School, Mahim in the MSSA competition, Bhumika had scored 21 goals in six matches in the U-14 category and around 20 in the U-16 group.

“The tough part starts now. I have to stay focussed, train hard, and be disciplined as I want to get selected to represent India for the World Cup. It will certainly be a dream come true,” she said.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 03:19 PM IST