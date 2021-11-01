Tottenham SACK Nuno Espirito Santo as manager after Man Utd hammering

Tottenham Hotspur have sacked Nuno Espirito Santo following Saturday's dismal 0-3 loss at home to Manchester United.

Nuno was only appointed as manager in June, when he signed a two-year deal with the club, but his reign proved deeply unpopular with fans dissatisfied with sub-par results and the Portuguese's brand of football.

The 3-0 defeat by United was the final straw, with Nuno and his players booed off the pitch at half-time and full-time.

Tottenham confirmed Nuno's departure with a statement on the club's official website.

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 03:35 PM IST