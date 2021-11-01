e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Football

Updated on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 03:35 PM IST

Tottenham SACK Nuno Espirito Santo as manager after Man Utd hammering

FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Tottenham Hotspur have sacked Nuno Espirito Santo following Saturday's dismal 0-3 loss at home to Manchester United.

Nuno was only appointed as manager in June, when he signed a two-year deal with the club, but his reign proved deeply unpopular with fans dissatisfied with sub-par results and the Portuguese's brand of football.

The 3-0 defeat by United was the final straw, with Nuno and his players booed off the pitch at half-time and full-time.

Tottenham confirmed Nuno's departure with a statement on the club's official website.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 03:35 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal