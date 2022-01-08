'So many t-shirts that there isn’t much space left for my jeans, jumpers or underwear': Football-crazy fan shows off his 400+ collection

A 35-year-old Portsmouth and Inter Milan fan has travelled 90 countries and spent 10,000 euros in buying jerseys of various club, The Sun reported. Antonio Massari has already 400 t-shirts and proudly wears one each day.

"I love football but I like the shirts more than the game itself. A lot of people collect them but not all wear them. I want to change that," Massari was quoted as saying.

“They are beautiful, colourful, sometimes even elegant, and they aren’t just for sport. Now I have so many, it’s difficult to find a shirt for a team I don’t already have!”

Massari's collection began when he got them for birthdays as a child. Most are stored at his part-time home in Milan where he was born. He is travelling the world, but will wear a different shirt every day until July. He has already been to 12 countries since starting the challenge.

But the flip side of having so many t-shirts is that “there isn’t much space left for my jeans, jumpers or underwear!”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 12:16 PM IST