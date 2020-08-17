Ronald Koeman set to be new Barcelona manager

Change was inevitable after the humiliation at the hands of Bayern Munich and Barcelona are set to appoint Ronald Koeman as their next coach. He will replace the already sacked out-of-favour Quique Setien.



Koeman is the Netherlands head coach right now and will leave his job. Barcelona had a disastrous season - by their standards – and came second in the league and lost in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Ray too.



Mauricio Pochettino was in the running, but the former Espanyol manager had once famously said that he would rather work in a farm than manage Barcelona FC.



Koeman had a great career as a player for Barcelona winning four La Liga titles and lifting the 1991/92 European Cup, the Catalan club’s first trophy in Europe.



In 1999/2000, he was part of Louis Van Gaal’s infamous coaching seminar at Barcelona which included some of football’s current greats. Jose Mourinho had been taken as a third assistant, proving he was far more adept than just being a translator. Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique were part of the squad. Philip Cocu joined in midfield and Frank De Boer was signed the year later.



At one point, the mangers of Barcelona, Bayern Munich, United, Chelsea, Ajax, PSV and Southampton were all together at Camp Nou.



Koeman managed at Ajax, Benefica, PSV, AZ and Feyenoord before taking over at Southampton. Interestingly, he replaced Pochettino, who signed for Tottenham. He later managed Everton and the Netherlands.



Koeaman is famously the top scoring defender in world football with 90 goals to his name. He is also Barcelona's second-higher scorer from free kicks, only behind Lionel Messi.