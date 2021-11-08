Received text from Lionel Messi but can't think of players who are no longer with Barcelona, says manager Xavi Hernandez

Barcelona new manager Xavi Hernandez on Monday said that he received a good luck text from Argentine striker Lionel Messi, but the club cannot think about the players that are no longer there at Camp Nou.

Xavi was appointed as the club's head coach on Friday and he will look to turn around the fortunes of Barcelona in La Liga and Champions League.

"Messi, Samuel Eto'o, Ronaldinho, of course, but they are not here. Messi is a great friend, he texted me good luck. But we cannot think about the players that are not here. I am really excited, I am back at home. We are in a tough situation economically and not in our best sporting moment. But we are Barca and we are the best club in the world," Goal.com quoted Xavi as saying.

"I was really emotional to see all the fans today and we have to give them back good football, work seriously and with our values. I have really clear ideas, we are not in our best moment but we want to play good football and get results, he added.

Messi had left Barcelona earlier this year and he joined Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Xavi also said that he will be a positive sign if the fans start comparing him to Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola.

"If they compare me to Guardiola then it's something very positive, he's the best manager in the world," said Xavi.

"I understand the pressure, I'm at the best club in the world. Expectations are great, we have to work hard to win many trophies," he added.

Xavi replaced Ronald Koeman as head coach of Barcelona after terminating his contract at Al Sadd.

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 09:55 PM IST