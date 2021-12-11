Premier League: Raheem Sterling's 100th goal helps Manchester City down Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0

Raheem Sterling scored his 100th Premier League goal as Manchester City defeated 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium.

In a goalless opening 45 minutes, Raul Jimenez was dismissed in first-half stoppage time for collecting two yellow cards in 31 seconds. The Mexican was booked for a foul on Rodri and then prevented the resulting free-kick from being taken.

After the break, City upped the pressure and Ilkay Gundogan had his header cleared off the line by Conor Coady.

The hosts were then awarded a penalty when Joao Moutinho was adjudged to have handled the ball. Sterling converted down the middle for his landmark goal on 66 minutes.

City extend their lead at the top to 38 points, four clear of Liverpool who face Aston Villa later on Saturday. Wolves remain eighth on 21 points.

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 09:48 PM IST