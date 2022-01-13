New chapter in Indian football: Local coaches on the sidelines in FC Goa-NorthEast United FC clash

FC Goa and NorthEast United encounter in the Indian Super League is not just another match in this competition, but a significant one given the development of Indian football and importantly for the Indian coaches.

For the first-time Indian coaches, Derrick Pereira (FC Goa) and Khalid Jamil (NorthEast United), it will be a new experience.

"It is great to have us (Indians) and good old days of I-League will be remembered," said Pereira.

Overseas coaches have been holding on to the place since the inception of ISL and Friday will be the dawn of a new chapter.

Jamil was the first Indian chief coach of an ISL team while Pereira recently took over FC Goa.

The inflow of overseas coaches and players changed the dynamics of Indian football. However, the Indian coaches have done a great job till now in the development of the game in the country.

Getting back to the game, NorthEast and FC Goa will want to garner full points. While Pereira and his boys will look to avenge their defeat in the beginning of the league on December 4, NorthEast United, who were thrashed 5-0 by Hyderabad, will look to make amends as they are yet to win a match in their last three outings.

Under Pereira, Goa won their last game against Chennaiyin FC. The Goans are ninth in the table with 12 points from 10 games and Pereira would hope to start the second leg on the front foot.

For Goa, Jorge Ortiz has been a key figure and has returned from a two-match suspension all guns blazing. Ortiz put the ball in the back of the net in all the three matches he played, netting four now and providing three assists so far. In the last match, Ortiz scored the winner from outside the box. Goa also kept their first clean sheet this season and Anwar Ali's impressive debut was also another highlight for them.

"The table does not reflect the quality we have. The league is unpredictable but our focus right now is on the next match rather than focusing long term. However, with the process we have in place, I am sure we can finish in the top positions," Pereira remarked.

For NorthEast, who are sitting a rung below Goa at 10th place, a loss to Jamshedpur FC saw them without a win in the last three games. Head coach Jamil can take heart from the fact that Deshorn Brown has found his scoring boots.

Brown scored a brace in NorthEast United’s 3-2 defeat against Jamshedpur. He has now scored five goals in his last two matches for the club. NorthEast beat Goa 2-1 the first time the two sides met this season.

Jamil was not short of praise for his compatriot Pereira.

"Credit to Derrick, once he has come in, the team has looked good. They have played some good matches and have adapted well to the new formation. It will be a good challenge for our team," Jamil said.

Some of the most successful Indian coaches:

Khalid Jamil (NorthEast United)

Derrick Pereira (FC Goa)

Sanjoy Sen (Mohun Bagan)

Subhash Bhowmick (East Bengal)

Armando Colaco (Dempo SC)

Santosh Kashyap (Mumbai FC)

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 08:14 PM IST