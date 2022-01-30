Mason Greenwood of Manchester United accused of sexual assault and domestic abuse

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood has allegedly sexually assaulted and abused his ex-girlfriend. In a series of stories on Instagram, Harriet Robson has brought to light the crime.

Robson attached gruesome images of her wounds as proof and even went on to include a series of audiotapes, with Greenwood allegedly forcing himself on the young woman.

Mason Greenwood of Manchester United has been accused of physical abuse

Developing story, Mason Greenwood recorded here attempting to force his ex to have sex with him. This won't end well for him with this evidence





Greenwood's club Manchester United issued a statement saying they would comment on the matter only after the facts come to light.

"We are aware of the images and allegations circulating on social media. We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind," said the club in a statement.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 03:15 PM IST