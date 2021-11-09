Manchester United staff, players reportedly 'surprised' after being given a week off by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Most at Manchester United have been left confused after manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided to give everyone a week off during the international break.

With a large portion of United's squad on international duty, the under-pressure manager decided to give the rest of the players and his backroom team a break rather than having them in for training at Carrington.

The add to their woes, midfielder Paul Pogba withdrew from the France squad after picking up an injury during training on Monday.

United find themselves in a bit of a rut, with demoralising defeats against both Liverpool and Manchester City leaving Solskjaer's job hanging by an ever-weakening thread.

His decision is believed to have been met with real confusion by many in the dressing room, with a lot of players feeling as though the squad could have done with some extra shifts together as they look to bounce back.

As for Solskjaer, he was pictured alongside his family at Manchester airport before boarding a private jet and heading back to his hometown of Kristiansund.

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 03:14 PM IST