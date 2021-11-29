Manchester United appoint Ralf Rangnick as interim manager till the end of the season

Ralf Rangnick has been appointed the interim manager of Manchester United till the end of the season, the club announced on Monday. After the season ends, he will continue to be a consultant for a period of two years.

"I am excited to be joining Manchester United and focused on making this a successful season for the club," said Rangnick after his appointment.



“The squad is full of talent and has a great balance of youth and experience. All my efforts for the next six months will be on helping these players fulfil their potential, both individually and, most importantly, as a team."

“Beyond that, I look forward to supporting the club’s longer-term goals on a consultancy basis.”

Manchester United had sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer earlier this month after their loss against Watford. They had appointed Michael Carrick to take charge of the side for the further games. Carrick will continue to be in charge till Rangnick's work visa is finalised.

"Ralf is one of the most respected coaches and innovators in European football. He was our number one candidate for interim manager, reflecting the invaluable leadership and technical skills he will bring from almost four decades of experience in management and coaching," said John Murtough, football directed at Manchester United.

“Everyone at the club is looking forward to working with him during the season ahead, and then for a further two years in his advisory role."

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 05:13 PM IST