Football

Manchester City's Ferran Torres ruled out of Spain's World Cup qualifiers

Manchester City forward Ferran Torres has a small fracture in his right foot, effectively ruling him out of Spain's World Cup qualifiers
Associated Press
Newcastle United's English midfielder Jonjo Shelvey (R) fouls Manchester City's Spanish midfielder Ferran Torres during the match, at St James' Park on Friday | AFP

Manchester City forward Ferran Torres has broken a bone in his right foot, the English club said on Thursday, potentially ruling him out of Spain's crucial World Cup qualifiers next month.

City said the injury was a "small fracture" and happened while Torres was on international duty. He played for Spain in the Nations League last week, first in the 2-1 win over Italy - when Torres scored twice - and then the 2-1 loss to France in the final on Sunday.

"He has since returned to Manchester for tests and will continue to be monitored," said City, which didn't give a timeframe for Torres' possible absence.

Torres has established himself as a regular in Spain's team under Luis Enrique and one of its best source of goals.

Spain is two points behind leader Sweden in their World Cup qualifying group heading into their final two games. The two countries play each other in the last one, on Nov. 14, and only the first-place team automatically advances to next year's tournament in Qatar.

