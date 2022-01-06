e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Sensex tumbles 621.31 pts to end at 59,601.84; Nifty slumps 179.35 pts to 17,745.90
Advertisement

Football

Updated on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 07:19 PM IST

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola tests positive for Covid-19, to miss FA cup clash in Swindon Town

ANI
Bayern Munich's Spanish head coach Pep Guardiola watch proceedings during the German Cup DFB Pokal second round football match between VfL Wolfsburg vs FCB Bayern Munich. | AFP PHOTO / ODD ANDERSEN

Bayern Munich's Spanish head coach Pep Guardiola watch proceedings during the German Cup DFB Pokal second round football match between VfL Wolfsburg vs FCB Bayern Munich. | AFP PHOTO / ODD ANDERSEN

Advertisement

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Friday's FA Cup trip to Swindon Town.

"Pep Guardiola will miss tomorrow evening's FA Cup trip to Swindon Town after testing positive for Covid-19," Man City said in a statement.

The City manager recorded a positive test on Tuesday along with assistant Juanma Lillo. Both are now isolating, along with a number of other positive cases within the City first team bubble.

"This brings the number of those isolating for Covid related reasons amongst the group to 21. Of that number, 14 are backroom staff and seven are first-team players," the statement further read.

Meanwhile, assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell will take charge of the team for the trip to Swindon.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 07:19 PM IST
Advertisement