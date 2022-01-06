Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola tests positive for Covid-19, to miss FA cup clash in Swindon Town

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Friday's FA Cup trip to Swindon Town.

"Pep Guardiola will miss tomorrow evening's FA Cup trip to Swindon Town after testing positive for Covid-19," Man City said in a statement.

The City manager recorded a positive test on Tuesday along with assistant Juanma Lillo. Both are now isolating, along with a number of other positive cases within the City first team bubble.

"This brings the number of those isolating for Covid related reasons amongst the group to 21. Of that number, 14 are backroom staff and seven are first-team players," the statement further read.

Meanwhile, assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell will take charge of the team for the trip to Swindon.

