Long wait ends: Former India football captain Brahmanand Sankhwalkar becomes the first from Goa to be awarded Padma Shri

The wait is over as Brahmanand Sagoon Kamat Sankhwalkar, the former Indian football skipper (goalkeeper), was finally awarded with the Padma Shri this year. He is the first Goan footballer to be awarded with this prestigious award.

Born in Taleigao, in Goa, the 1997 Arjuna awardee, Brahma has been rivals' envy and team's pride. His 576 minutes clean sheet for Goa during the 1984 Santosh Trophy still stands tall among the others during his 25 years of active football. Goa went on to win the prestigious trophy defeating Punjab 1-0 that year.

Brahmanand spoke to FPJ on Thursday and has no regrets about the delay in getting the award.

“Yes, that is what people say. But, I feel that it was Almighty (God’s) wish that I should get it now,” said the former Salgaoncar Sports Club’s skipper.

He began his career with the Panvel Sports Club in 1971, the year when the team won the Bandodkar Gold Cup beating Sesa Goa in the final. The Taleigoa lad donned Panvel SC colours till 1974 before joining Salgaocar for whom he turned out from 1974 to 1991.

“I have enjoyed every bit of the game,” he said recalling his love for the game.

It was during Brahmanand’s tenure Salgaocar broke into the national scene in the second half of the 1980s winning many trophies. The team reached the final of the Federation Cup in 1987 but lost 0-2 to Mohun Bagan. But a year later won the Federation Cup for the first time beating the Border Security force (BSF).

“Be committed to everything in life and I am sure you will be happy,” said Brahmanand, who led Salgaocar to win the Rovers Cup for the first time overcoming their arch rivals Dempo SC.

Brahmanand was selected to represent India regularly but had to fight with the likes of Bhaskar Ganguly and Atanu Bhattacharjee for a place. But he managed to do so and was named as the skipper from 1983 to 1986.

“Patience is a skill that can be learned over time. The more we exercise patience, the less likely we are to become agitated when forced to wait for something. Mastering this virtue will make for a happier life,” says Brahmanand about his wait for this award.

After hanging up his gloves, Brahmanand did his AFC license coaching courses and was with the Indian team from 1997 to 2005. He was the goalkeeping coach for the Indian team during the 2002 World Cup Qualifiers in Bangalore. He also had stints with Sporting Clube de Goa and Sesa Football Academy. He was later appointed as the Deputy Director of the Sports Authority of Goa.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 06:37 PM IST