Updated on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 07:26 PM IST

Lionel Messi to miss PSG clash against Olympique Lyonnais to continue recovery from Covid-19

ANI
PSG's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring against Club Bruges | Photo: AFP

Lionel Messi will miss Paris Saint-Germain FC's Ligue 1 clash against Olympique Lyonnais as the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will continue his recovery from COVID-19. The Parisian club confirmed on Saturday that Messi will miss the club's trip to Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

In a statement, PSG said: "Lionel Messi will continue his individual post-Covid recovery programme in the coming days."

Messi along with three other Paris Saint-Germain FC players had tested positive for COVID-19 on January 2. The three other players who tested positive for COVID-19 were Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico, and Nathan Bitumazala.

PSG also confirmed that Angel Di Maria, Julian Draxler, Danilo Pereira, Layvin Kurzawa and Gianluigi Donnarumma will continue their isolation due to COVID-19.

The club added that Neymar Jr is continuing his treatment with the Paris Saint-Germain medical and performance staff. The Brazilian forward is still scheduled to return to training in three weeks.

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 07:26 PM IST
