Ivory Coast international Nicolas Pepe joins Arsenal on record signing

London: Ivorian winger Nicolas Pepe joined Arsenal from France's Lille in a deal that makes him the most expensive acquisition in that club's history, the Gunners have announced.

"The 24-year-old Ivory Coast international completed the paperwork on his move on Thursday. He will wear the No. 19 shirt," the team said on its website on Thursday, reports Efe news.

Pepe "has become our record signing" the Premier League club said, but without revealing any figures or the duration of the new player's contract.