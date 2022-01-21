ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City FC sign Brazil forward Diego Mauricio

Reigning Indian Super League champions Mumbai City FC on Friday announced the signing of Brazilian forward Diego Maurício on a short-term deal.

The 30-year-old forward joins the club on a short-term deal till May 31.

"The expectations are high when you join a club of Mumbai City's stature. I am ready for the challenge and I can't wait to get onto the pitch," Maurício was quoted as saying in a media release.

Maurício started off his footballing career in 2006 through the famed academy of Flamengo in Brazil before moving onto the first team where he plied his trade until 2012.

Over the next few years, he enjoyed stints in Brazil (Sport Recife and Red Bull Bragantino), Russia (FC Spartak Vladikavkaz), Portugal (Vitória FC), Saudi Arabia (Al Qadisiyah), China (Cangzhou Mighty Lions) and in South Korea (Gangwon FC and Busan IPark) before returning to Brazil in 2020 with Centro Sportivo Alagoano.

He joined ISL side Odisha FC in the 2020/21 season and now joins the Islanders off the back of a short stint with Qatari second division side Al Shahania.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 01:48 PM IST