ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters-Mumbai City FC clash postponed due to Covid-19

The Indian Super League clash scheduled for Sunday between Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC has been postponed, the league announced.

The decision was taken after it was assessed that the Blasters didn't have the requisite number of players available for the game.

The organisers said that the League will work closely with the medical experts to monitor and ensure the safety of all the players and support staff in the squad and others involved.

Currently, Kerala Blasters FC are the table toppers with a total 20 points while Mumbai City FC are at the fourth place with 17 points.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 04:25 PM IST