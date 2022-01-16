e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 04:53 PM IST

ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters-Mumbai City FC clash postponed due to Covid-19

FPJ Web Desk
Sahal Abdul Samad of Kerala Blasters FC and Matthew Claude Mills of FC Pune City in action during match 51of the Hero Indian Super League 2018 ( ISL ) between Kerala Blasters FC and FC Pune City held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi, India on the 7th December 2018 Photo by: Faheem Hussain /SPORTZPICS for ISL |

The Indian Super League clash scheduled for Sunday between Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC has been postponed, the league announced.

The decision was taken after it was assessed that the Blasters didn't have the requisite number of players available for the game.

The organisers said that the League will work closely with the medical experts to monitor and ensure the safety of all the players and support staff in the squad and others involved.

Currently, Kerala Blasters FC are the table toppers with a total 20 points while Mumbai City FC are at the fourth place with 17 points.

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 04:25 PM IST
