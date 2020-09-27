Indian Super League: East Bengal FC to make their debut in 2020

The iconic East Bengal club will make its debut in the Indian Super League this season, the organisers of the football tournament announced on Sunday.

The century-old club's inclusion in ISL, starting November, was on expected lines after its new investors Kolkata-based Shree Cement Limited, picked up the bid documents to enter the league.

A consortium of Shree Cement Limited and East Bengal, known as Shree Cement East Bengal Foundation, had submitted the bid documents to FSDL.

East Bengal will be the 11th team in the competition, which will be played at three venues of Goa this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Welcoming East Bengal into the ISL, FSDL chairperson Nita Ambani said the Red and Golds' inclusion after arch-rivals Mohun Bagan, who merged with ATK, in the country's top division is a monumental development for the Indian football ecosystem at large.