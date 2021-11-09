e-Paper Get App

Football

Updated on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 04:59 PM IST

India Women's Football team to play against Brazil, Chile, Venezuela

Tournament will be held in the Brazilian city of Manaus later this month
FPJ Web Desk
The Indian women will begin their campaign against Brazil on November 25 | Photo: AIFF

The All India Football Federation has arranged for the participation of the Indian Senior Women’s National Team in an international tournament in Manaus, where they are going to play three matches against Brazil, Chile and Venezuela.

The India women will begin their campaign against Brazil on November 25 followed by matches against Chile on November 28, and Venezuela on December 1.

This will be the first time any Indian senior national team will be playing against either Brazil, Chile or Venezuela.

Former FIFA Women’s World Cup runners-up Brazil are ranked 7 in FIFA Women’s Football Rankings, while Chile are on 37 and Venezuela on 56. India are currently ranked 57.

The exposure tour is part of the Indian Women's Team's preparation for the forthcoming AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022. The Indian women had last month travelled to Dubai, Bahrain, and Sweden to play a series of friendly matches, while earlier in 2021, they had travelled to Turkey and Uzbekistan for international exposure tours.

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 05:00 PM IST
