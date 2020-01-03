'He reminds me of Scholes': Pundit claims Rooney would be better in Man Utd's midfield than Fred, Matic

Former Arsenal winger and football pundit Perry Groves believes Manchester United would be a better team with Wayne Rooney in midfield.

Asked if Rooney would improve Man United’s current midfield, Groves told talkSPORT: “Yes. Undoubtedly. He would, 100 per cent. He’s better than Fred and he’s better than [Nemanja] Matic. Is he better than Lingard? I’m better than Lingard!

“Wayne Rooney is that good, he can still play in that United team. He reminds me of Paul Scholes. He used to be a player who got in the box, then as he got older he had to drop a bit deeper and started being the playmaker.

“Rooney can do that in a heartbeat. He would improve United, 100 per cent.”

Rooney made his debut for Derby County leading his side to victory against Barnsley in the Championship - England's second tier league.

Ending the game 2-1 with an assist, the 34-year old was the talk of the locker room - earning praise from Derby County's manager Philip Cocu.

Derby County, who are currently sitting at 17th position in Championship will aim to rise up in the table after Rooney's addition to the squad.