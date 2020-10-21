‘He owns Paris’: Wikipedia edited to hail Axel Tuanzebe’s massive performance against Mbappe

It was a raining night in Paris and it was another night for Manchester United as they turned in one of their classic European performances against last season’s Champions League finalists which included two of the most well talented forwards in world football – Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe.

The latter is 13 goals short of Pele’s all-time Brazil record. The other Kylian Mbappe is already a World Cup winner who at times looks like gene-spliced clone of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Now imagine being thrown into a team after 10 months on the sidelines at the back of a defence which has been shaky at best. Yet, Axel Tuanzebe, the 22-year-old, defender not only won in a footrace with Mbappe to give United fans hope that he was the ‘best centre-back’.

One cheeky Wikipedia editor even changed his bio to claim he now ‘owned the city of Paris’. Given the way, Maguire and Lindelof had struggled at the back, United fans wondered why Tuanzebe wasn’t playing more.

