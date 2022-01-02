e-Paper Get App

Football

Updated on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 05:48 PM IST

French Cup: Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi tests positive for Covid-19

FPJ Web Desk
PSG's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring against Club Bruges | Photo: AFP

Argentina's Lionel Messi is among four players in the Paris Saint-Germain squad to have tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the team's French Cup game on Monday night.

PSG added that one staff member also had COVID-19 in a statement on Saturday night. None of them were named at that point, but in a further statement on the team's medical news Sunday the club named Messi, left back Juan Bernat, backup goalie Sergio Rico and 19-year-old midfielder Nathan Bitumazala. PSG is playing at third-tier Vannes.

Last year's runner-up Monaco was in action later Sunday at second-tier Quevilly-Rouen in one of 13 games scheduled for the day as sides bid to reach the last 16.

Monaco said Saturday that seven players had COVID-19 but none showed any worrying signs and are isolating.

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 05:32 PM IST
