Football

Updated on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 07:07 PM IST

Finest football chronicler, teacher: Noted commentator Novy Kapadia passes away; tributes pour in

FPJ Web Desk
Novy Kapadia | Photo: Twitter

Novy Kapadia, well-known commentator and author and 'voice of Indian football' passed away on Thursday due to health complications. He was suffering from a motor neurone disease, which causes the nerves in the spine and brain to lose function over time.

The disease rendered Kapadia immobile and he was confined to his house for the past two years. Over the last month, he was on life support, before passing away on Thursday.

Kapadia covered nine FIFA World Cups and was considered an authority on football in India. He authored 'The Football Fanatic's Essential Guide Book' in 2014 and also showed what a treasure house of Indian football he was in the books 'Barefoot to Boots', 'The Many Lives of Indian football'.

Tributes poured on Twitter after the news spread about the passing away of the veteran.

Joy Bhattacharjya recalled his first meeting with Kapadia.

Rajdeep Sardesai said that he was the 'finest football chronicler'.

Well known journalist Boria Majumdar recorded a heart-felt video tribute.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 07:07 PM IST
