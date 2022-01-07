FC Barcelona agree to loan Philippe Coutinho to Aston Villa

Aston Villa and FC Barcelona have agreed on terms for Philippe Coutinho to spend the rest of this season on loan at Villa Park.

The agreement, which is subject to the player completing a medical and receiving a work permit, also includes an option to buy and Philippe will travel to Birmingham in the next 48 hours, the Premier Club confirmed on Friday.

The English club will pay part of the player's wages. Born on June 12, 1992, in Rio de Janeiro, Philippe Coutinho came to Barca in January 2018. He made his debut later that moment in a Copa del Rey game against city rivals Espanyol.

In his fourth season as a Barca player, he spent the 2019/20 season on loan at Bayern Munich, the midfielder reached 100 Barca appearances in a game against Rayo Vallecano. In total he has made 106 appearances as a Blaugrana, scoring 26 goals and his record is 65 wins, 24 draws, and 15 defeats.

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 04:00 PM IST