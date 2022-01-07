FA Cup: Arsenal to ditch traditional red for white jerseys against Nottingham Forrest as part of 'No More Red' campaign

Arsenal are all set to don a special white jersey in their next FA Cup clash against Nottingham Forest, ditching their trademark red jerseys. It is to promote 'No More Red' initiative.

Over 10,000 knife crime offences have been registered in London in one year from June 2020 to June 2021. The last year also saw the highest number of teenage murders in London, most of which were knife attack.

𝗡𝗼 𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗱 ⚪



Last year saw a record number of teenagers murdered in London.



It's time to make a real change, through real action.



Our white shirt is not for sale, not for profit. No More Red. pic.twitter.com/jnmE4b0GpC — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 7, 2022

The 'No More Red' initiative is part of Arsenal's community service through which the club will create a positive space for young people and bring talented individuals making positive difference in the spotlight.

The club has also announced that these white jerseys will never be on sale and that fans and people can only win it by making a positive contribution to the society.

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 03:55 PM IST