Expo 2020 Dubai becomes Mumbai City FC's principal partner

Indian Super League (ISL) champions Mumbai City FC on Tuesday announced a new global partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai for the 2021-22 season.

As a part of the partnership, Expo 2020 Dubai will appear on the front of the defending ISL Champions' shirt for the 2021-22 season across their domestic and continental campaigns in the Indian Super League and the AFC Champions League.

The collaboration will see the first World Expo to take place in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region become the Islanders’ Principal Partner.

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 05:59 PM IST