Europa League: Sevilla beat Inter Milan 3-2 to lift historic sixth title

Diego Carlos's 3-2 overhead-kick goal helped Sevilla get past Inter Milan following a fast-paced UEFA Europa League final in Cologne.

On Friday, the Spaniards turned the tides after Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring before a brace from Luuk de Jong made it 2-1. Inter equalised through Diego Godin before the break while Diego Carlos smoothed the way for the win late in the second half, reports Xinhua news agency.

Both the sides started highly motivated into the encounter and needed no warm-up time as they exchanged attacks at both ends of the pitch.

Hence, it took only five minutes before the deadlock was broken as Diego Carlos fouled Lukaku inside the box to concede a penalty. The Belgian international stepped up and made no mistake to record his 11th consecutive Europa League game with a goal.

Sevilla remained unimpressed and responded well as Jesus Navas had all time and space on the right-wing to curl the ball into the path of Luuk de Jong, who nodded home the 1-1 equaliser in the 12th minute.

Inter Milan and Sevilla traded goal-scoring opportunities but it was the Spaniards who eventually bounced back at the half-hour mark when Dutchman De Jong headed home an Ever Banega's set-piece.