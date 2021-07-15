Dutch 2010 World Cup finalist Arjen Robben announces retirement at 37

Amsterdam: Former Netherlands, Bayern Munich and Chelsea star Arjen Robben announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 37. Robben had decided to hang his boots in 2019 after his final season with Bayern Munich. But the star footballer took a U-turn a year later by returning to play for Dutch club Groningen, where he began his career in 2000.

But Robben made just seven appearances for the club in the 2020-21 season due to calf injury. Through a social media post on Thursday, Robben has now decided to call time on his career permanently.

"Dear football friends, I have decided to stop my active football career. A very difficult choice. I want to thank everyone for all the heart-warming support!" wrote Robben.