DreamSetGo has been named the Official Football Hospitality Experiences Partner in India of Manchester City Football Club, it was announced on Thursday.

DreamSetGo will curate exclusive bespoke travel and matchday experiences at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. Starting 2022, the Indian fans will have access to stadium tours, signed merchandise etc.

"As the first of its kind for the Manchester City Club within the region, the new partnership builds on our growing presence in India," said Stephan Cieplik, Senior Vice-President of Global Partnership Sales, City Football Group.

"We look forward to working with DreamSetGo to provide our engaged and dedicated fanbase with opportunities to enjoy world-class experiences in Manchester when it is same to do so."

City have been the UEFA champions for three of the last four years and the run included their 82-day winning streak.

DreamSetGo is part of Dream Sports, India's leading sports technology company.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 06:09 PM IST