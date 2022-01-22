Did you know Osama VinLaden is a Peruvian footballer and has a brother named Sadam Husein?

This is as weird as names of footballers get.

A footballer in Peru is named Osama VinLaden Jimenez Lopez after the founder of the terrorist group Al-Qaeda, Osama bin Laden. The difference in spelling is due to the similarity of b and v in Spanish.

What's more. Vinladen's brother is named Sadam Husein, after Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein. It is also understood that the parents wanted to name the third child as George Bush if it was a boy, but it was a girl.

"There is a person called Hitler also in Peru. Jesus saved the world and there are Jesuses who do harm," Lopez was quoted as saying by news.com.au.

"Because there is an Osama who killed people, I don’t think there has to be a law about the name. It draws a lot of attention, from what I see."

The 18-year-old was born a year after the Twin Towers was brought down by terror strikes by Osama bin Laden. He made news in 2020 for signing with a new club in the second division football club in Peru. Lopez plays for Union Comercio as a midfielder.

