Coaching is not about teaching, but learning: FC Goa coach Derrick Pereira

Derrick Pereira, who took over as the chief coach of FC Goa after the departure of Juan Ferrando late last month, has been an integral part for the club’s setup.

Coaching is not about teaching but learning, says Pereira, talking to FPJ after Goa beat Chennaying to register their first win with him at the helm this season. He does have a soft spot for his hometown, Goa.

Pereira wants to give back for all that he has earned and gained to be what he is today.

Is believing in players and keeping them in good spirit your motto as a coach?

Yes, bringing the team together in good spirits is a goal. But most importantly, being passionate is something which will bring everyone together in good and bad times so we are passionate and I am sure it will help us in many ways.

You seem to be happy with your team and reinforcements are never on the back of your mind. Is this true?

I don't want to disturb the team. I have been in this situation many times, so I would like to build on what is available and not vouch for something from outside. I have faith in the players and they also know what our goal is.

One cannot claim to be a master, every moment in life is a learning process. We are on this path and hope to see the horizon soon. There is always more to read, more to learn, and more to do. But, if you feel like you really know everything there is to know about your field, then you risk getting complacent.

One can always get more advice, insight, and a fresh perspective from the people around you, no matter who they are, and I have boys beside me.



Despite the odds, your boys pulled off the win against Chennaiyin…

It is balancing the team which plays a vital role. I have good quality players and they are also aware of doing the balancing act and we should make it there. This was evident from our encounter against Chennai. Yes there are some pit stops which we will overcome.

Can you talk about your connection with your hometown Goa

Definitely. Goa is everything to me, and football is our blood. I am what I am today because of Goa and football, so it is time to give it back.

In your previous stints you coached Mahindra United and Pune FC in the I-League? How was it different from coaching an ISL team?

Those days we used to get players from nursery but today we get players who are graduates from different academies. And moreover, with foreign players, the league has improved Indian football quite a lot.

Given a chance would you agree to coach any other ISL teams?

It’s payback time for me. I love coaching this FC Goa side and I am happy I have been given an opportunity.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 08:01 PM IST