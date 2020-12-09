Champions League: PSG-Basaksehir match suspended after accusations of racist language by referee

Tuesday's Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir was interrupted by an ugly spat after a referee allegedly used racist language. The incident had seen players from both sides walk out in protest, and in an unprecedented turn of events the match will now be completed a day late.

In the meantime, the UEFA has said that it is conducting a thorough investigation into the incident. "Racism, and discrimination in all its forms, has no place within football," it tweeted.

In a follow-up post the UEFA handle added that the remaining minutes of the match would be played on Wednesday. "UEFA has - after discussion with both clubs – decided on an exceptional basis to have the remaining minutes of the match played tomorrow with a new team of match officials. The kick-off has been set at 18:55 CET," the update read.

The scored was 0-0 when the incident took place about 15 minutes into the match.