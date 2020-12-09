Champions League: PSG-Basaksehir match suspended after accusations of racist language by referee

Tuesday's Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir was interrupted by an ugly spat after a referee allegedly used racist language. The incident had seen players from both sides walk out in protest, and in an unprecedented turn of events the match will now be completed a day late.
In the meantime, the UEFA has said that it is conducting a thorough investigation into the incident. "Racism, and discrimination in all its forms, has no place within football," it tweeted.
In a follow-up post the UEFA handle added that the remaining minutes of the match would be played on Wednesday. "UEFA has - after discussion with both clubs – decided on an exceptional basis to have the remaining minutes of the match played tomorrow with a new team of match officials. The kick-off has been set at 18:55 CET," the update read.
The scored was 0-0 when the incident took place about 15 minutes into the match.
A row had erupted in the middle of the match as the Turkish side walked off the pitch in the first half, alleging that the club's assistant coach had been racially abused. Basakeshir alleged that the person in question had faced racial abuse from the fourth official.
After the opening 15 minutes of the match between PSG and Basaksehir, the game was thrown into turmoil as a pitch-side altercation played out. Basaksehir's assistant Pierre Webo was seen having a heated argument with the fourth official, who had instructed the referee to send Webo off after he protested a call on the pitch.
The allegation is that Sebastian Coltescu of Romania used a racial term while identifying the assistant coach. Players from the Turkish team were furious on Tuesday after Webo was shown a red card by referee Ovidiu Hategan of Romania at Parc des Princes, saying Coltescu had used a racial term to describe Webo, who is from Cameroon, before he was sent off.
"Go and give it (the red card) to the Black one, this is not possible (tolerable), go and identify him, go verify, the Black one over there," Coltescu allegedly said, in Romanian, about Webo.
"In the Paris Saint Germain match, our footballers decided not to go on the field due to the racism that the fourth referee Sebastian Coltescu had against our assistant coach Pierre Webo," Basakeshir tweeted.
Since then, the hashtag or catchphrase 'NoToRacism' has been trending on social media. PSG players such as Presnel Kimpembe and Kylian Mbappe have also taken to social media expressing solidarity with their opponents.
