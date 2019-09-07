Canossa, St Thomas in summit clash

Mumbai: Canossa High School, Mahim will take on St Thomas Academy, Goregaon in the final of the MSSA girls under-16 Div II at the Cooperage, Colaba on Monday. In the semifinals played here on Friday, the girls from Mahim registered a convincing 4-1 win over Bombay Scottish, Powai, while St Thomas Academy eves edged our the spirited challenge of Nahar International, Andheri 3-2.

Canossa girls held the edge over their rivals. They held on to the ball and gave very little room for the Powai girls to manoeuvre. Strikers Jennifer Kounder along with Bhumika Mane of Canossa kept their rival defence on high alert. It took them eight minutes get their first positive move and it was Jennifer who found the far corner of the net. The goal did prop up the teams as the game was confined to the midfield for most of the time, but this game plan by the Powai girls did not last long, as Bhumika doubled the lead for Canossa seconds before the interval.

Alizza Sayed chipped in one goals while Bhumika netted her second as Canossa round up the tally. Disha Khadtare scored the consolation goal for Bombay Scottish, converting from the dreaded spot.

In another semi-final match, St Thomas Academy, Goregaon stunned Nahar International School, Andheri as they beat them in the 3-2 in penalty, after the teams failed to break the deadlock in the regular time of play.

Results- Girls under-16: Canossa High School, Mahim: 4 (Bhumika Mane 2, Jennifer Kounder, Alizza Sayed) bt Bombay Scottish, Powai: 1 (Disha Khadtare); St Thomas Academy, Goregaon bt Nahar International, Andheri 3-2 in penalty shootouts.