Bundesliga: Have you seen Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich's cheekish goal against Borussia Monchengladbach?

Bayern Munich lost at home to Borussia Mönchengladbach 2-1 as the Bundesliga resumed despite coronavirus-induced absences.

The first game after the league's winter break was in doubt due to a host of infections at both clubs with Bayern particularly hard hit. League authorities decided the club had enough strength in depth to play on Friday.

Robert Lewandowski got Bayern off to good start with his 20th league goal, but Gladbach answered with two goals in four minutes through Florian Neuhaus and Stefan Lainer and held on for the win.

Gladbach also won their previous meeting - 5-0 in the German Cup in October.

The Bavarian powerhouse was without nine players due to infections - Manuel Neuer, Lucas Hernández, Kingsley Coman, Alphonso Davies, Leroy Sané, Dayot Upamecano, Corentin Tolisso, Omar Richards and Tanguy Nianzou - while Bouna Sarr and Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting are away at the African Cup.

Leon Goretzka and Josip Stanisic dropped out with injuries.

Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann reacted by calling up six players from the club's second team and two 16-year-olds in Arijon Ibrahimovic and Paul Wanner.

The latter went on in the 75th minute to become Bayern's youngest ever player in the Bundesliga at 16 years, 15 days. Jamal Musiala was the club's previous youngest Bundesliga player at 17 years, 115 days.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 12:45 PM IST