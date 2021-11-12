Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero positive of returning after heart problem, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni hopeful

Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero has said he is "always positive" and is following the indication of his team's doctor. Aguero's remarks came after several reports claimed that he is considering retirement following his heart problem.

"Given the rumours, I tell them that I am following the indications of the club's doctors, doing tests and treatment and seeing my progress within 90 days. Always positive," Aguero tweeted.

According to goal.com, the Barcelona striker has been sidelined for three months after suffering chest problems.

The Argentine striker had been taken to the hospital after complaining of dizziness during his side's 1-1 draw with Alaves last month.

Aguero had walked off the ground late in the first half and he then walked off the ground as a precautionary measure. Hehad pulled up with chest discomfort around the 40th minute of the La Liga game. After an assessment from the Barca medical team, he left the game with Philippe Coutinho replacing him.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni is still hopeful of seeing the striker back on the field. Scaloni told reporters when asked if he has been in contact with a man that has 101 caps and 41 goals for Argentina to his name: “Regarding Kun, yes, we’ve talked and we’ve sent each other messages. Besides him being a player, he is a boy we appreciate a lot," he was quoted as saying by goal.com.

“We are sad because he is going through something no-one deserves. We hope he recovers and could be playing as soon as possible. We send him all our support."

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 10:06 PM IST