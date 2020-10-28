Barcelona President Josep Bartomeu quits amid feud with Messi; Twitter calls it 'one of the biggest wins'

In the wake of one of Barcelona's worst seasons in more than a decade, President Josep Bartomeu and his entire board of directors resigned on Tuesday. The announcement also comes soon after his feud with Lionel Messi.
Earlier in August this year, Messi had said that he wanted to leave the club. While the ace footballer had eventually withdrawn his decision to leave, in the coming months, more than 20,000 Barcelona members would go on to sign a petition for Bartomeu and his board to face a motion of censure. While the possible exit of Messi had certainly played a role in the petition, the club's first season without a title since 2007-08 was also a tipping point.
Twitter however is rather glad at this turn of events. And while most opined that Bartomeu had not set out to deliberately hurt the club, Twitter seemed to agree that his resignation was a good move.
"I don't believe you intentionally hurt this club... and our attacks were a lot because of our passion. I thank you for resigning for the apparent lack of safety on members But you have ruined this club for a long period of time more than you should have. Almost costing us Messi," tweeted one FC handle.
"Others however were far less forgiving, sharing memes and jokes about how Messi had "won".
