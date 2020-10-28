Barcelona President Josep Bartomeu quits amid feud with Messi; Twitter calls it 'one of the biggest wins'

Twitter however is rather glad at this turn of events. And while most opined that Bartomeu had not set out to deliberately hurt the club, Twitter seemed to agree that his resignation was a good move.

"I don't believe you intentionally hurt this club... and our attacks were a lot because of our passion. I thank you for resigning for the apparent lack of safety on members But you have ruined this club for a long period of time more than you should have. Almost costing us Messi," tweeted one FC handle.

"Others however were far less forgiving, sharing memes and jokes about how Messi had "won".

Take a look at the posts: