Arteta leads Arsenal to first league win as Gunners demolish Man Utd

Mikel Arteta got everything he asked for in his first win as Arsenal manager with a rampant first 45 minutes from the Gunners earning a 2-0 victory over Manchester United at the Emirates.

Nicolas Pepe and Sokratis Papastathopoulos scored the goals to secure their second win in 16 games.

Arsenal started the game three times as many points off the top four as the relegation zone, but a first home win in 87 days hauls Arteta's men up to 10th and within four points of United in fifth.

"I am very pleased with the performance, I'm even more pleased with the result," said Arteta after his third game in charge.

"Everything I wanted to see on the pitch, I saw tonight." There were signs of encouragement for Arsenal in Arteta's home debut against Chelsea on Sunday when only a late collapse saw a 1-0 lead turn into a 2-1 defeat.