After crossing 100-goal milestone, Cristiano Ronaldo eyes another record

Cristiano Ronaldo achieved yet another milestone in Portugal's 2-0 win over Sweden. The striker, who scored both the goals for Portugal in their UEFA Nations League clash, took his tally to 101. And in doing so, he became the first European to score 100 international goals.
The reigning champions on Tuesday visited Sweden with their captain Ronaldo back in the squad after the 35-year-old Juventus forward missed their opening Nations League match due to a toe problem three days earlier.
The veteran opened the score by firing a freekick before the break, then added a second by curling home from the edge of the penalty area in the 73rd minute.
"I managed to beat this milestone of 100 goals and now for the record (109)," said Ronaldo, who is only outscored by Iran's Ali Daei with 109 international goals. "It's step-by-step. I am not obsessed because I believe the records come in a natural way."
Ronaldo, meanwhile, will now eye to surpass Daei (109) in scoring the most international goals.
Former Brazilian footballer Pele, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, congratulated Cristiano Ronaldo after the striker became the second men's player to reach 100 international goals.
Pele took to Twitter to write: "I thought we were going to celebrate 100 goals today. But it was actually 101! Congratulations @Cristiano, as you reach new heights in your journey."
The wait to achieve the milestone was long for Ronaldo as he had completed 99 international strikes back in November 2019.
Ronaldo had to miss the team's previous clash against Croatia due to a toe infection. Despite Ronaldo's absence, Portugal had registered a 4-1 win in the match. They will next visit France in October for their third match in Group 3.
