e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 3,33,533 new COVID cases, 525 deaths, and 2,59,168 recoveries in the last 24 hours
Advertisement

Football

Updated on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 06:25 PM IST

AFC Women's Asian Cup: India's clash against Chinese Taipei likely to be cancelled due to Covid-19 cases in squad

Authors
Anil Dias
Indian football team. | Photo: AIFF

Indian football team. | Photo: AIFF

Advertisement

India’s AFC Women’s Asian Cup match against Chinese Taipei may have to be given as a walkover after an outbreak of Covid-19 within the Indian squad.

While Chinese Taipei showed up for the match, the Indian team is yet to reach the stadium.

India may have to forfeit this match

More details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 06:25 PM IST
Advertisement