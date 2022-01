India's match against Chinese Taipei in the AFC Women's Asian Cup has been forfeited after the hosts failed to field a team due to a Covid-19 outbreak within the squad.

While Chinese Taipei showed up for the match but the Indian team hadn't.

More details are awaited.

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 06:57 PM IST