AFC confirms India forced to withdraw from Women's Asian Cup due to Covid-19

The AFC confirmed on Monday that India were forced to withdraw from the Women's Asian Cup in accordance with the rules.

India were unable to register a minimum of 13 players (including one goalkeeper) in the player selection list and start list for the match between Chinese Taipei and India on Sunday.

"Applying Article 6.5.5 of the Competition Regulations, all matches of India are cancelled & considered null & void. For avoidance of doubt, all points & goals in those matches shall not be taken into consideration when determining the final rankings in the group," said AFC in a statement.

"In this regard, kindly be informed that only three (3) Participating Teams will now be participating in Group A of the Competition."

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 12:31 PM IST