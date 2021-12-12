Abu Dhabi GP: Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes lodge two appeals contesting safety car procedure after Max Verstappen's win

After Max Verstappen's win over Lewis Hamilton in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina circuit on Sunday, Mercedes have lodged two appeals, contesting the safety car procedure.

The safety car procedures resulted in Verstappen overtaking Hamilton on a frantic final lap to clinch the Formula One Championship.

"Mercedes have protested ‘against the classification established at the end of the Competition’, relating to alleged breaches of Articles 48.8 and 48.12 of the FIA Sporting Regulations,” Formula One tweeted.

Hamilton had been coasting to victory, his eighth world title seemingly in the bag. Four laps from the end, however, Nicholas Latifi crashed his Williams, bringing out the safety car and prompting Verstappen to pit for fresh tyres.

When racing resumed for the 58th and closing lap, Verstappen barged past Hamilton to take the chequered flag and the title.

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 10:02 PM IST