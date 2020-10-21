10 stand-out stats from Man Utd’s 2-1 victory over PSG in Paris

Manchester United and France have always had a special connection.
United’s dominance in the Premier League era was started by an enfant terrible-turned-footballing maestro Eric Cantona. Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s job as full-time boss was cemented in Paris in the Champions League.
And on Tuesday night, Manchester United – dressed in an awful away kit which looked like it had been discarded by WWE referees – gave a masterclass in Paris.
Wan-Bissaka and Tuanzebe gave a masterclass in defence to two of the most talented attackers of their generation. Rashford scored another late winner in Paris St Germain. Anthony Martial became the second Frenchman to score an own goal in the Champions League.
Here are some of the best stats from Manchester United’s 2-1 victory in Paris:
- PSG suffered a home defeat in a Champions League group game for the first time since December 2004. They had lost to CSKA Moscow in December 2004.
- Man Utd have scored the most own goals in Champions League history.
- United have won more penalties (27) and scored more (22) than any other European side in the top 5 leagues
- Bruno Fernandes has been involved in 27 goals (16 goals and 11 assists) since his debut
- Fernandes has scored 11 out of his 12 penalties for United, the highest in Europe’s top 5
- Martial is the second French player to score an own goal
- Neymar failed to score in four consecutive Champions League games for the first time since 2013
- Man Utd won 10 consecutive away games for the first time in history
- Bruno Fernandes has been involved in 25 goals in Europe in last 31 outings.
- Marcus Rashford has scored as many goals (2) as Kylian Mbappe in the Champions League at Parc des Princes as Kylian Mbappe.
