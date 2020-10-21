10 stand-out stats from Man Utd’s 2-1 victory over PSG in Paris

Here are some of the best stats from Manchester United’s 2-1 victory in Paris:



- PSG suffered a home defeat in a Champions League group game for the first time since December 2004. They had lost to CSKA Moscow in December 2004.



- Man Utd have scored the most own goals in Champions League history.



- United have won more penalties (27) and scored more (22) than any other European side in the top 5 leagues



- Bruno Fernandes has been involved in 27 goals (16 goals and 11 assists) since his debut



- Fernandes has scored 11 out of his 12 penalties for United, the highest in Europe’s top 5



- Martial is the second French player to score an own goal



- Neymar failed to score in four consecutive Champions League games for the first time since 2013



- Man Utd won 10 consecutive away games for the first time in history



- Bruno Fernandes has been involved in 25 goals in Europe in last 31 outings.



- Marcus Rashford has scored as many goals (2) as Kylian Mbappe in the Champions League at Parc des Princes as Kylian Mbappe.